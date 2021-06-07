Volkswagen announced today that the one-off ID.4 off-road concept that recently completed the National Off-Road Racing Association (NORRA) Mexican 1000 race in the Baja peninsula of Mexico is now part of Volkswagen's “Building an Electric Future” exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

Let's recall that it's the first and only EV that entered the event and it had a stock powertrain (RWD) and battery pack with only a modified off-road suspension and racing interior.

It really proves that standard EV tech is really capable and can reliably withstand the challenges of the races. Once the ranges and charging will further improve, we will see more and more examples of successful race entries.

The Volkswagen ID.4 For NORRA Mexican 1000 will be on display only for a limited time, although we don't know the timeline. It's a great opportunity to see also other electric cars, including the Tesla Roadster (extended to June 11, 2021).

Volkswagen's display includes also a presentation of the MEB platform:

"The exhibit consists of five rooms showcasing how Volkswagen’s modular electric drive matrix, or MEB platform, was engineered, the variety of models that will be built, the uniquely flexible nature of the platform and how the vehicles will be assembled. Through the incorporation of multimedia features in each room, visitors have a variety of engaging ways to visualize new challenges faced by modern automakers and explore what driving will look like in the future. The final room of the exhibit will now include the Volkswagen ID.4 EV off-road concept and give visitors an inside look at the company’s first all-electric SUV."

We look forward to seeing an all-wheel-drive Volkswagen ID.4 at some racing too - maybe next year.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.4 For NORRA Mexican 1000