Tesla is relentlessly improving its electric cars (or adjusting to the market situation) regardless of the model year. Here we will take a look at the brand new 2021 Tesla Model Y and how it changed compared to the year-old DÆrik's Model Y.

As we already know, the new Tesla's are no longer equipped with radar and rely more on cameras. However, this change requires to have Auto High Beam on in order to use Autopilot.

The other change that was quickly noticed is the new windshield wiper sprayers (a higher number of nozzles). It's a small, but highly appreciated change.

DÆrik notes also dimming side mirrors, different taillights (turn signals are more into amber now and brighter), and removed, adjustable lumbar support in the front passenger seat.

One of the most appreciated changes is the new door panel buttons - now matte black instead of glossy.

Of course, the 2021 has the laminated, double-pane glass (quieter) and a new center console - but those are not the most recent changes. A cool thing is that Tesla adds a USB drive for recording TeslaCam videos.

In summary, most of the changes are positive, small improvements to the Model Y, which currently is the top-selling electric car in the U.S.

Tesla Model Y prices and specs

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $51,990 +$1,200 N/A $53,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $60,990 +$1,200 N/A $62,190

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" AWD 80* 326 mi

(525 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" AWD 80* 303 mi

(488 km) 3.5 155 mph

(249 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values