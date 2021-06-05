Volvo reports outstanding sales results in the U.S., where it noted the best May sales volume ever - 13,221 and up 38.9% year-over-year - and 12th consecutive month of growth.

Plug-in electric cars, sold under the Recharge subbrand, accounted for 20.8% last month, which is about 2,750 units.

That's one of the better results (share) for established brands that we saw so far. Just several months ago it was barely at 10%.

In California, in particular, the share was 47.7%. In the previous month, it was 47.5%.

"The brand’s share of Recharge models – vehicles with fully electric or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains – continued to grow, accounting for 20.8 percent of total May sales. Recharge models accounted for 47.7 percent of all Volvo sales in California."

Volvo offers mostly plug-in hybrids, but the biggest boost comes probably from the newly launched, all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge. This new model entered the market (finally, after prolonged waiting) just several weeks ago.

Anders Gustafsson, Senior Vice President, Volvo Car Americas and President and CEO, Volvo Car USA said:

“Volvo Cars is continuing our transformation. Sustainability remains as important as safety and the increased interest in our Recharge products shows consumers are embracing a greener future. With a full year of growth, Volvo Car USA is focused on maintaining our momentum and growing electrified sales.”

Volvo's plug-in lineup