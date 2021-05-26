On May 7, we told you Lucid would make a special presentation of its UX. Called Lucid User Experience, it was not very clear what it would include. Now we can tell you all about something that, from other manufacturers, would probably just be a little bit of a more significant press release. In Lucid’s case, it became something worthy of its own presentation.

The Lucid User Experience is how customers will interact with their cars. This interaction is focused on the Glass Cockpit and the Pilot Panel, respectively the instrument panel and the central infotainment screen.

The Glass Cockpit is divided into three main sections. On the left, you have the vehicle controls: lightning, wiper settings, and glass defogger and defroster. Unfortunately, it is not clear if you can deal with these commands in physical buttons.

In Germany, a Tesla driver was punished in July 2020 for crashing his Model 3 after adjusting the wiper speed on its central screen. So having these critical functions in a screen is something Lucid should probably weigh really carefully.

On the right of the 34-inch continuous screen that makes the Glass Cockpit, the driver will find navigation, media, and communication commands. The driver or the front passenger can swipe anything in this screen to the Pilot Panel to see them in more detail.

In the center of the Glass Cockpit are the instruments, such as the speedometer, charging information, range, and so forth. When DreamDrive is activated, the Glass Cockpit presents all vehicles and objects around the car on this central screen. DreamDrive is Lucid’s Level 2 driver assistant – Lucid’s version of Autopilot, in short.

Speaking of DreamDrive, it will have 32 onboard sensors. Lucid claims it will also count on “the world’s first high-resolution LiDAR in an EV.” We are not sure if the Xpeng P5 Livox LiDAR is of the high-definition kind. If it is, Lucid would better hurry to put it for sale before the P5.

When it comes to the Pilot Panel, it has the task of displaying seat functions and climate controls, which are also available in physical buttons right above it. You can also use it to control the multimedia, navigation, and communications in the car.

The Lucid User Experience has four ways of interaction: Speak, Hear, See, and Touch, which allows the driver to ask Alexa for help. Apple Car Play has wireless access, but it is not clear if Android Auto will also be available that way. We just know that it is also offered.

As Tesla already does, OTA (over-the-air) updates will ensure you always have the latest software developments available, which may improve the user interface as well. Hopefully, Lucid will ask you if you want them and tell you what they are supposed to do.