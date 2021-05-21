Ford’s launch of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is the biggest automotive news of the week, month and maybe even year for the American truck-buying public. The vehicle’s specs have only partly been revealed, so until we learn all the nitty-gritty details, let’s take a look at what colors the Lightning can be ordered in.

Picking a color for your brand new vehicle is a decision that should not be taken lightly because you will not only be stuck with it for years, but choosing an unpopular color will affect the vehicle’s value when you’ll want to sell it down the road. Looking through the hues offered by Ford for the Lightning, it doesn’t really seem that diverse: two whites, two silvers, two grays, two blues, a black, and a red (browse through the gallery below to see them all).

Gallery: Ford F-150 Ligthning Colors

10 Photos

Frankly, the truck looks just as good in any of the colors (if you disagree, let us know in the comments), but after spending some time browsing through the colors and spinning the vehicle around to see all the angles, we say Antimatter Blue is our top pick. It not only sounds super cool to say it, but it’s a genuinely pleasant shade of dark blue that is a bit more subtle and restrained compared to the other blue, Atlas Blue.

Oxford White comes a close second, tied with Iced Blue Silver and Agate Black is also pretty cool too. The two grays (Stone Gray and Carbonized Gray) are probably the most low-key colors available, while Star White just makes it look like a commercial vehicle, even though you’ll have to pay extra for it; Rapid Red is also an extra cost color and it’s quite striking (the one that pops the most out of them all), so it’s probably not for everyone.