The Cybertruck turned heads when it was spotted in Times Square driving through the streets of the Big Apple prior to Elon Musk's appearance on Saturday Night Live. The electric pickup truck transformed the streets of NYC into the look of a futuristic sci-fi movie set.

Photo by Photo by Eric Rihlmann / Twitter

To that end, Tesla's Cybertruck really showcases the Blade Runner theme in NYC’s modern and dark backdrop with neon signage all around. Perhaps the Cybertruck was in its natural habitat. Elon Musk has made reference to the movie as an inspiration for the Cybertruck's design aestheitc.

Elon Musk also appreciated the photo, “Great pic,” he tweeted. Eric Rihlmann also posted a couple of short videos of the Cybertruck driving around Times Square in Manhattan. It seemed to quickly catch even the most jaded New Yorker's attention with its irreverent design aesthetic — the hype is real.

Twitter: Eric Rihlmann

Tesla officially posted a short video of the Cybertruck roaming the streets of NYC as well. It looks like it was made for New York City's late night excursions.

Another Tesla enthusiast Albert C. Lee tracked the Cybertruck in NYC and took several photos and a few videos of the stainless steel giant at multiple locations.

A red Model 3 is seen side-by-side with the Cybertruck in the above photo and a white Model Y is coming from behind. Perhaps Elon Musk was riding in the Cybertruck as these could've been security cars covering him during his recent New York trip.

The Cybertruck prototype was last seen at Tesla’s Gigafactory Austin, Texas when Elon Musk visited to check the progress of the manufacturing plant last month. Giga Texas will be the first Tesla factory to start production of the Cybertruck, estimated to happen as early as late this year.

Written by: Iqtidar Ali. An earlier version of this article was originally published on Tesla Oracle.

Lede Image Source: All Guides