Tesla’s futuristic electric truck created a stir when it was spotted recently in NYC prior to Musk's appearance on SNL.

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

Posted on EVANNEX on May 19, 2021 by Iqtidar Ali

The Cybertruck turned heads when it was spotted in Times Square driving through the streets of the Big Apple prior to Elon Musk's appearance on Saturday Night Live. The electric pickup truck transformed the streets of NYC into the look of a futuristic sci-fi movie set.
Photo by Eric Rihlmann / Twitter

To that end, Tesla's Cybertruck really showcases the Blade Runner theme in NYC’s modern and dark backdrop with neon signage all around. Perhaps the Cybertruck was in its natural habitat. Elon Musk has made reference to the movie as an inspiration for the Cybertruck's design aestheitc.

Elon Musk also appreciated the photo, “Great pic,” he tweeted. Eric Rihlmann also posted a couple of short videos of the Cybertruck driving around Times Square in Manhattan. It seemed to quickly catch even the most jaded New Yorker's attention with its irreverent design aesthetic — the hype is real.

 

Twitter: Eric Rihlmann

Tesla officially posted a short video of the Cybertruck roaming the streets of NYC as well. It looks like it was made for New York City's late night excursions.

 
 
Source: Albert C. Lee / Twitter

Another Tesla enthusiast Albert C. Lee tracked the Cybertruck in NYC and took several photos and a few videos of the stainless steel giant at multiple locations.

A red Model 3 is seen side-by-side with the Cybertruck in the above photo and a white Model Y is coming from behind. Perhaps Elon Musk was riding in the Cybertruck as these could've been security cars covering him during his recent New York trip.

 
 
 
Twitter: Tesla / Albert C. Lee
The Cybertruck prototype was last seen at Tesla’s Gigafactory Austin, Texas when Elon Musk visited to check the progress of the manufacturing plant last month. Giga Texas will be the first Tesla factory to start production of the Cybertruck, estimated to happen as early as late this year.
YouTube: All Guides

See More Tesla Cybertruck Articles:

see tesla cybertruck new york See Tesla Cybertruck Prototype In New York
tesla cybertruck driving giga texas Tesla Cybertruck Seen Driving At Giga Texas

===

Written by: Iqtidar Ali. An earlier version of this article was originally published on Tesla Oracle.

Lede Image Source: All Guides

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com