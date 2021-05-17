Years ago, I got a chance to tour the Tesla factory in Fremont, California. While getting an inside look at the production process, the tour guide told me that Elon Musk was planning, someday, to install a rollercoaster in the factory. This got me thinking — what if Elon Musk created an entire theme park dedicated to Tesla and his many other ventures?

Above: The proposed layout for 'Cyberland' (Source: LeaseFetcher)

I guess I'm not the only one who's considered this possibility. It turns out the folks at LeaseFetcher, a car leasing comparison website, actually built out the idea with their own version of CyberLand — a Tesla theme park which would also include other rides based on Elon Musk's vast intergalactic empire.

And, it turns out, some critics and admirers are kinda into the idea.

"With car branded theme parks springing up all over the place (if you didn't know about this, it's a thing. You can actually visit Ferrari Land, VW Autostadt and Toyota Megaweb right now), the idea of a Tesla version doesn't seem all that far-fetched," says Georgia Coggan at Creative Bloq.

Susan Veness at Attractions Magazine claims the park could be "a mega hit" with Tesla fanboys and all those crazy "Musk-mania zealots" out there.

Theme Park Insider's Robert Niles says with Elon's serial entrepreneurship and endless side hustles, "maybe the idea of Musk getting into the theme park business isn't all that fantastic" after all.

Alasdair Cherry at LeaseFetcher concludes that CyberLand could actually be a cool, trippy experience. Perhaps it would feel "like you’ve just been cast in the latest Black Mirror episode or you’re about to commit some sort of cognitive intelligence heist... The stars are aligning Elon. Get CyberLand built."

Alright, so what rides might be included in Cyberland? Check out the infographic below for some entertaining ideas.

INFOGRAPHIC

From top to bottom: A 'Cyberland' legend or map of sorts; Model X falcon wing doors would make for a fun flying cars swing ride; Hyperloop motion simulator would definitely be a rush; join Starman in a Tesla Roadster on this SpaceX slingshot ride; Cybertruck bumper cars could be fun; and a Boring Company underground rollercoaster would definitely be awesome! (Source: LeaseFetcher)