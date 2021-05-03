For many kids after college, getting a job isn't so easy. Even if you're Elon Musk. It turns out that Musk had failed in his efforts to land a job in the internet industry back in 1995.

According to News18, "Musk, now known for revolutionizing the electric vehicle market, in fact had failed to get a job at Netscape Communications, the company that created the first web browser, when he first reached Silicon Valley in the ‘90s."

A Twitter user with the handle 'Pranay Pathole' wrote that when Musk applied at Netscape, he went to their office but was so shy that he didn’t “talk to anyone” and later “wasn’t able to get a job anywhere”.

The last part of the tweet drew Musk’s attention and he promptly replied to correct his admirer. “I could get a job, just not at an Internet company (weren’t many back then),” Musk replied.

Did this setback stop Elon Musk. Obviously not. It's reported that "A year after failing at Netscape, Musk launched his own company, Zip2, which [was] aimed at helping media companies come online. Compaq bought the company in 1999 and Musk co-founded PayPal, which eBay acquired for $1.5 billion in July 2002."

After helping media outlets enter the online arena and birthing the first successful online payment system, Musk could have easily stopped there, counted his money, and retired young. Instead, he decided to take on the auto, energy, and aerospace establishment with Tesla, SolarCity, and SpaceX.

Musk's audacity doesn't stop there either. Now he's trying to end soul-crushing traffic with The Boring Company. He's also trying to help create a safe, symbiotic future with AI via Neuralink. And it all started because a young Elon was "too shy" in the front lobby at his dream job.

Source: News18 / Pranay Pathole