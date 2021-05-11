The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is one of the quickest production cars of all time, right up there with the Tesla Model S Performance. BMW has certainly produced its fair share of super-quick luxury cars, and the M8 Competition is the ultimate proof of that.

How does a gas-powered sports car stack up to an EV in an acceleration battle? Well, aside from the specific cars in the race, it typically depends on just how far they have to travel. Electric cars are touted for their instant and explosive torque, as well as their lightning-fast acceleration. However, they often don't have the staying power or top speed to destroy some gas cars over the longer haul.

Track Day races the Porsche Taycan Turbo S against the BMW M8 Competition and M6 Competition. For reference, the Taycan Turbo S starts at $185,000. The M8 Competition carries a starting price right around $150,000.

The publication provides a nice overview of each car before the races begin. These are half-mile runs, which is great to see since we usually see zero-to-60-mph battles, 1/8-mile runs, and 1/4-mile passes.

We always say that unless you're either hitting the track on a regular basis or breaking the law, the shorter acceleration runs are all you're going to experience, and really all you need, when it comes to daily driving. However, fast car lovers are certainly into cars' endurance and top speed.

With that said, the Taycan is a bit of an exception compared to other EVs since it has been proven to have stellar staying power, it can launch repeatedly without faltering, and it has a two-speed transmission, which is an anomaly among EVs.

We appreciate Track Day's content here since the channel doesn't focus on EVs, but rather, fast cars in general. However, it did release a video in the past entitled, "The Electric Car That Ruined Everything | 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Quick Drive Review." We've embedded it below for your enjoyment.

At any rate, this video is packed with information, and we're not willing to spoil it for you, though we have included the topics and timestamps below:

00:00​ - Cinematic Intro

00:58​ - M6 Competition Overview

01:27​ - M8 Competition Overview

02:15​ - M8C vs M6C

03:50​ - Taycan Turbo S Overview

04:58​ - M8C vs Taycan

06:22​ - M240i Overview

07:42​ - M8C vs M240i

09:09​ - Conclusion and Fast List

Check out the video to see if gas or electric prevails. Then, scroll down and start a conversation in our comment section below.