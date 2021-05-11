MG is a historic British automaker with a long history (dating back to the 1920s) of making pleasant two-seater cars. However, after changing owners several times, the brand got diluted and the MG badge ended up on vehicles perhaps it should have never been put on. Furthermore, the company’s last two-seater, the F/TF (a Mazda MX-5/Miata rival), was not very good and it spelled the end of MG as a maker of sports cars.

However, there is a chance we could see a new roadster from MG, this time fully-electric one previewed by the Cyberster concept shown at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. The Cyberster doesn’t look like any older MG (it’s not a reinterpretation of an older design), but it’s definitely not bad and the specs aren’t either.

According to the manufacturer, it will be able to sprint to sixty in under 3 seconds and offer an NEDC range of up to 500 miles (800 km).

Recently, MG (now owned by SAIC) anounced on WeChat (a Chinese social media platform) that it has received over 5,000 registrations on its crowdfunding platform from people expressing their interest in a production version of the Cyberster. Each of the 5,000+ people who signed to get the vehicle into production also contributed the equivalent of $155 and in doing so, they are also allowed to have a say in how the vehicle evolves on the road to production.

Mind you, the design will definitely be toned down in the series model (the study is a concept in the older sense of the word, just a show car that is nowhere near production-ready), although the basic shape will remain roughly the same. No word on when it could go into production, or even if it will be sold outside China, but we really can’t say no to a new electric sports car (especially one bearing an MG badge, even if the company making it doesn’t really have a connection to the UK or MG’s history).