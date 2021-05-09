Yet another epic gas versus electric speed battle. Typically, these videos feature either the Tesla Model S or Model 3, since they're two of the quickest EVs on the market, in addition to the Porsche Taycan, of course. In fact, these EVs aren't just the quickest EVs you can buy, but some of the quickest cars overall.

Electric cars feature strong, instant torque, and many also have dual-motor all-wheel-drive systems with excellent traction control. This means achieving consistent quarter-mile runs is easy, even if you don't have much experience. On the contrary, while there are certainly some incredibly quick gas-powered cars, getting them to post consistent numbers can require some practice.

With that said, this video features a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1, not to be confused with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover. The new-for-2021 rear-wheel-drive Mach 1 is powered by a 480-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 engine that makes 420 pound-feet of torque. It has a top speed of 168 mph and a starting price of around $53,000. The model in the video has the available 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Model 3 in the video is not the Performance version, but it is the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Long Range model, which starts at $48,490. The owner says the car is completely stock, though he did pay $2,000 for the Acceleration Boost upgrade.

The Model 3 Long Range AWD has a 4.2-second zero-to-60-mph time and a 145-mph top speed. Adding the Acceleration Boost drops that time to 3.7 seconds. If you want an even quicker Model 3, opt for the Performance version, which scoots to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 162 mph.

No spoilers here, because that would be no fun, though we will say both cars pull off the quarter-mile pass in under 12 seconds. Check out the video to find out which car wins. Then, scroll down and leave us a comment.