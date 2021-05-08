According to Tesla's website, the number of Supercharging stalls installed around the world has exceeded 25,000! That's a huge number, which puts Tesla at the forefront of DC fast charging market.

The first Supercharging stations were installed in the U.S. in 2012 to support the market launch of the Tesla Model S. Over the first few years, in most cases they were offering up to 120 kW of power.

Tesla Model S Supercharging Tesla Supercharger

In the recent years, Tesla increased the power output to 150 kW (V2 Superchargers) and introduced V3 Superchargers ready for up to 250 kW.

In November 2020, the number of stalls reached 20,000. As of the end of March, there were 24,515 individual connectors (stalls) and around 2,700 stations, which means that on average there are over 9 stalls per station.

Now, in less than nine years, Tesla has 25,000 stalls globally. At such a high rate of expansion, Tesla should be able to reach 30,000 by the end of 2021 and who knows, maybe will be able to celebrate 10-years of the network with 40,000.

The Tesla Supercharging network differs from the general DC fast charging networks because so far it's been available only for Tesla cars.

It's an open question whether Tesla will - at some point in the future - open the network to other vehicles (Aptera appears to be on-board, but it's a low-volume project). A lot depends also on other manufacturers and whether the "access cost" will be acceptable for them.

We must note that the general DC fast charging networks in Europe and North America are also expanding quickly, highly improving user experience with higher power, more reliable chargers and Plug&Charge capability for some new models.

Tesla Supercharging network in North America