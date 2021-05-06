WattEV, a small new start-up has emerged in the EV market with a plan to build fast charging infrastructure and accelerate the switch from diesel to electric through offering Trucks as a Service (TaaS).

The company announced that it will build the nation’s first ‘Megawatt E-Truck Stop’ electric-only public truck stop in Bakersfield to serve electric truck transport between California’s fast-growing Central Valley and Southern California’s bustling ports and shipping hubs.

Initially, the site will have installed capacity of 4 MW, eventually growing to 25 MW (with 40 charging bays). Simple math (25 MW/40 stalls) indicates that the average power output to be 625 kW.

For comparison, the recently launched “Electric Island” has eight chargers (up to 350 kW) and awaits mega-watt chargers.

In the case of the Megawatt E-Truck Stop, there will be also a solar micro-grid and battery energy storage.

"WattEV is building a pilot electric truck stop at a heavily truck-trafficked highway intersection in Bakersfield, located at the southern end of California’s expansive San Joaquin Valley. The 110-acre truck stop, positioned near logistics fulfillment centers run by Amazon and Walmart, will feature a solar micro-grid with battery storage, plus grid energy from PG&E. Partners in the project include the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, Greenlots, Power Electronics, the Central California Asthma Collaborative, heavy-duty truck makers, PG&E and others."

Trucks as a Service (TaaS)

WattEV announced also that aside from charging, it intends to offer electric truck through subscription - Trucks as a Service (TaaS) - to jumpstart the electrification of trucks.

The company has reserved 50 Tesla Semi and declares an intention to place more orders with other OEMs.

"To solve the other side of the issue, WattEV has developed a novel business model for the truck transport industry, labeled Trucks as a Service (TaaS), that opens the transition path for transporters to use battery-electric trucks." "WattEV’s innovative TaaS business model generates initial demand for charging by offering a solution to transporters that is financially viable while enabling shippers to meet their sustainability goals."

It will be interesting to see the outcome on both ends.