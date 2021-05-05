A recent report posted by Teslarati claims Tesla has acquired battery patent applications from Springpower International. The report describes Springpower as a small Canadian battery startup that's been around since 2010.

As the story goes, according to patent transaction documents obtained by TechCrunch, Tesla purchased three patent applications from Springpower for just $3.00. As explained during Tesla's Battery Day last September, the automaker is working to bring battery prices down while developing and seeking out batteries with greater overall potential and safety. The report from TechCrunch provides the following language from the transaction records:

“Therefore, for $3.00 and good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged, the parties agree as follows…”

Since Tesla reportedly purchased the application, Teslarati notes that Springpower's website has "gone nearly blank." Apparently, you have to provide your email to get information. Arguably more interesting is that at least a few former Springpower employees now seem to be working for Tesla. The report lists the employees as follows:

Yang Liu, Senior Research Engineer for Tesla (formerly a Research and Development Chemist at Sprinpower

Amrit Bhogan, Cell Engineering Technician at Tesla (formerly Chemical Technologist at Springpower)

The patents Tesla reportedly obtained are as follows, via Teslarati:

Innovative Process to Produce Cathode Materials for Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Batteries (US 62/899,677)

Process for Recovering Materials from Spent Rechargeable Lithium Batteries (US 62/951,735)

Method to Produce Cathode Materials for Li-Ion Batteries (US 62/652,516)

Tesla has dabbled in battery startups in the past. You may remember, it acquired Hibar Systems and Maxwell Technologies. However, we haven't heard much related to either acquisition in some time. Tesla battery partner Jeff Dahn is also working out of Canada, and Dalhousie University.