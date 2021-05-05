It's important to start here by saying, videos like this can't and don't prove anything. They may be able to shed some light on a topic or situation, but that's the extent of it. We could say exactly the same thing about videos of people's feet pressing brake pedals.

With that said, while there are certainly people who dislike Tesla, there are also hardcore fans, and it's not uncommon for them to go to great lengths defending the company. After the recent protests in China related to reported "brake failure" in a Tesla Model 3, folks have been sharing videos of Tesla's vehicles braking in difficult situations, while surrounding cars appear unable to brake in time.

This reminds us of the whole ridiculous "human pilot" campaign. You may remember, to defend Tesla Autopilot, fans started posting videos of terrible drivers and random accidents caused by human drivers. Again, it really proves nothing, but it gets people's attention. One could just as easily search the internet and find videos of multi-car crashes where many cars stopped safely, but a Tesla was damaged.

Nonetheless, about a week ago, Ray4Telsa posted the video below on Twitter. It shows a multi-car crash. He pointed out that the only car that was able to come to a complete stop was the Tesla Model Y.

Fast-forward to just yesterday, and Ray posted another, similar video. It was a rainy evening in China when another multi-car collision happened. There were eight cars involved in the crash. He claims only one vehicle was able to stop and avoid damage. It was reportedly a Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot. The owner said Autopilot applied the brakes automatically, though he also applied extra pressure. We will likely never know the full extent of what happened.

We're not going to share all the similar videos here. However, if you check out Ray4Tesla's Twitter account, you'll see more. Some were shared by Ray, while others are retweets of various videos shared by other Twitter users.

While some may say this is just about as ridiculous as mounting cameras inside Tesla's vehicles to record footage of brake applications, it's still an interesting addition to the story, especially since some China business owners are banning Teslas due to faulty brakes, and some drivers are doing everything they can to avoid Teslas on the road for fear of a crash.

It would be even more interesting if this Tesla owner actually had a camera installed to "watch" the brake pedal, though there's no way it would be able to prove anything.

At this point, it's all just a waiting game. We still don't know exactly what happened to the Tesla that crashed in Texas, and we still don't know what the full story is related to claims of Tesla's brake issues in China.

As new developments unfold, we'll continue publishing articles on the topic. In the meantime, we'd love to read your words of wisdom in the comment section below.