AAA has published the 2021 edition of its car guide, and most of the winners are hybrids and electric cars. In fact, the Tesla Model Y earned the highest score overall from the organization, as well as three out of nine total awards, some of which the electric crossover is ineligible for due to its size, price, and body style.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV took home two awards in the AAA Car Guide. And again, there are multiple awards the Bolt simply can't win, since they apply to pickup trucks, minivans, and large cars. According to AAA, the AAA Car Guide "provides consumers with reviews highlighting how many advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are included in the vehicle as well as other criteria and information."

With that said, the majority of category winners are electrified and loaded with the latest advanced safety technologies. The official list from AAA is as follows:

Overall 2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range (electric)



Small 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier (electric)



Midsize 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid



Large 2020 Volvo S90 T8 (plug-in hybrid)



Pickup 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 2WD Crew Cab SLT (diesel)



SUV/Minivan 2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range (electric)



Best Under $35,000 2020 Subaru Outback premium (gasoline)



Best $35,000-$50,000 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier (electric)



Best Over $50,000 2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range (electric)

As you can see, the Model Y and Bolt EV kicked it. In addition, Volvo gets a win with its S90 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

AAA says it surveyed drivers about which ADAS they want in their next vehicle. The results were as follows:

67% of drivers chose Automatic Emergency Braking

63% of drivers chose Reverse Automatic Emergency Braking

61% of drivers chose Lane Keep Assist

Clearly, drivers are interested in this safety technology, and they'd like to have it in their next vehicle. It makes perfect sense for AAA to factor the availability of advanced safety tech into its awards. With that said, choosing a car your insurance company calls a winner is probably a very wise idea. AAA writes:

“We know that consumers are very interested in new vehicle technology for the safety features. However, AAA research also shows that drivers don’t always understand the technical limits of these features and the AAA Car Guide is an easy-to-understand resource that can help improve their understanding.”

Follow the source links below for more details, and to check out the AAA Car Guide. Then, start a conversation in our comment section below.