During the first quarter of 2021, Tesla accelerated the installation of new Superchargers compared to Q1 2020 by 41%, but the rate was not even close to the Q4 2020 peak.

With 135 new stations and 1,238 new individual connectors, the average ratio of connectors per station remains stable at over 9:1.

Quarterly results:

135 of new stations - 41% more than a year ago

- than a year ago 1,238 new individual connectors (stalls) - 37% more than a year ago

- than a year ago 9.2 connectors (stalls) per station on average - 2.5% less than a year ago

At this point, Tesla is looking to build bigger and bigger fast charging stations - the largest might have 100 or so stalls!

We are pretty sure that the following quarters in 2021 will be better than the Q1 (as it was in 2020) because Tesla is at a record sales level and the growing fleet needs more and more charging sites.

In Q1, Tesla sold 1,369 cars per single new charging station and 149 cars per single new connector. We will probably get into it at a later point to see how the company balances the number of cars with charging infrastructure. So far, the network appears to be big enough for the job in general (with some exceptions of peak periods or some areas).

Number of Tesla Superchargers (globally) - Q1 2021

As of the end of the quarter, Tesla has increased the cumulative number of Supercharging stations and stalls to: