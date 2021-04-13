Yamaha presents a new 350 kW electric motor that this month will be available for OEMs to order "for commissioned prototype development."

According to the Japanese manufacturer, which already developed 350-200 kW electric motors for automobiles and other mobility applications, the new 350 kW unit is aimed at use in hyper-EV models and other offerings in the high-output mobility segment. We guess that at some point, Yamaha will use those electric motors also in its electric motorcycles.

The new drive unit integrates in a single system an electric motor - oil-cooled Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (IPMSM), single-speed transmission and inverter. The integration of the mechanical and electrical components as a single entity is the main point of the product.

Another important thing is that the drive unit is envisioned for an operating voltage of 800 V.

Because of that, the power density can be maximized (high power, small size and low weight).

350 kW Yamaha electric motor

If needed, multiple drive units can be used in a single vehicle. In an example image, Yamaha shows an EV platform with four 350 kW electric motors (1.4 MW total), one per wheel.

It will be very interesting to see whether some OEMs, specifically car manufacturers, will be willing to use powertrains from Yamaha.

"Regarding commissioned prototype development, Yamaha will leverage its production technology and know-how in the casting, machining and assembly fields that give the company the flexibility to adapt to the needs of motorcycles and its numerous other products, its prototyping equipment and facilities and more in order to develop prototype motors tailoring to the specific requirements of clients in a short period."

The 350 kW drive unit to be shown, alongside other electric motor prototypes, at the upcoming Automotive Engineering Exposition 2021 Yokohama scheduled for May 26 to May 28, 2021.