If you were looking for the perfect electric motor for your EV conversion project, then Yamaha might have the solution for you. It just announced that it’s accepting orders for a high-performance Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (IPMSM) with an output of up to 200 kW (270 horsepower).

The company is calling it a prototype right now, so it may be a limited series motor, but with “industry-leading high power density” it sounds ideal for many DIY projects. And you don’t have to get the max output version since Yamaha will customize each unit it sells to meet the buyer’s specific needs - the lowest output version has 35 kW (47 horsepower).

The (very short and concise press release) makes it sound like Yamaha is launching this electric crate motor in order to obtain knowledge as part of its “Transforming Mobility” commitment.

There is definitely a need for more electric crate motor solutions on the market, as more and more people start tackling EV conversion projects on their own. And with such a wide range of power outputs, this Yamaha motor could be used in a wide range of vehicles, particularly ones whose purpose is to be fun and fast.

This is not Yamaha’s first electric motor, though - just the first one destined for automotive use. It also offers solutions for electrifying bicycles (as well as fully-built ebikes) and electric marine engines, as well as electric scooters.