Japanese manufacturer says it is designed for cars “and other types of vehicles.”
If you were looking for the perfect electric motor for your EV conversion project, then Yamaha might have the solution for you. It just announced that it’s accepting orders for a high-performance Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (IPMSM) with an output of up to 200 kW (270 horsepower).
The company is calling it a prototype right now, so it may be a limited series motor, but with “industry-leading high power density” it sounds ideal for many DIY projects. And you don’t have to get the max output version since Yamaha will customize each unit it sells to meet the buyer’s specific needs - the lowest output version has 35 kW (47 horsepower).
The (very short and concise press release) makes it sound like Yamaha is launching this electric crate motor in order to obtain knowledge as part of its “Transforming Mobility” commitment.
There is definitely a need for more electric crate motor solutions on the market, as more and more people start tackling EV conversion projects on their own. And with such a wide range of power outputs, this Yamaha motor could be used in a wide range of vehicles, particularly ones whose purpose is to be fun and fast.
This is not Yamaha’s first electric motor, though - just the first one destined for automotive use. It also offers solutions for electrifying bicycles (as well as fully-built ebikes) and electric marine engines, as well as electric scooters.
Yamaha Motor Begins Accepting Orders for High-performance Electric Motor Prototype —Customized units to be produced rapidly for cars and other vehicles—
February 4, 2020
IWATA, JAPAN, February 4, 2020 —Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) announced today it has begun accepting orders for a high-performance electric motor prototype that is capable of producing the industry-leading high power density for automobiles and other types of vehicles. The compact unit generates up to 200kW in output thanks to a high-efficiency segment conductor and advanced casting and processing technologies that Yamaha has cultivated over many years.
Yamaha will customize the prototype to the specific needs of individual customers and deliver in short time spans utilizing production technology that the company flexibly adapts to its various product groups, including motorcycles.
Going forward, Yamaha expects to deepen its knowledge of evolving market needs by adapting the motor to the requirements of individual customers.
This initiative is part of Yamaha Motor’s “Transforming Mobility” business strategy, which the company announced together with its long-term vision to 2030 under the banner of “ART for Human Possibilities” on December 11, 2018.
Overview of New Electric Motor
|Motor type
|Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (IPMSM)
|Maximum output
|35 to 200kW
|Cooling method
|Water cooling or oil cooling