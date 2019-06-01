The choice of new electric cars is expanding, but for EV West the way of life is to convert existing cars to electric.
California-based EV West, one of the most known electric vehicle conversion shop, was recently visited by Fully Charged's Jonny Smith, which as we remember also started from conversions, setting some quarter-mile records.
This episode presents all sorts of EV West projects, which usually gives old cars a second electric life, more power and a pleasant silent drive experience.
Today, when factory electric cars are getting better and better, many projects are converted using OEM parts (motors, battery modules) from crashed EVs.
See also
The following episode is focused on test drives.
Video Description via Fully Charged on YouTube:
Amazing Electric Conversions - EV West | Fully Charged
Jonny Smith visited the electric vehicle conversion workshop of EV West in San Marco, California and spoke to Michael Bream about the amazing 'gas to electric vehicle conversions' that they have been perfecting ever since their BMW e36 electric conversion.
Needless to say, he rather enjoyed it. (Further test drive, burning rubber episodes to come shortly)
00:22 Alta Redshift MXR electric motocross bike
01:45 VW Baja Beetle (1953)
04:08 VW Campervan (1965)
06:02 Ewan McGregor's VW Beetle (1954)
09:42 Porsche 912 (electric car conversion kit Tesla)
11:42 Electric DeLorean conversion
13:53 DIY Powerwall solar storage battery
14:46 Electric Paragliding paramotor
17:17 Tesla drive unit testing rig
18:37 Tesla drive unit parts
20:42 EV West's electric BMW M3