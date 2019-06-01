California-based EV West, one of the most known electric vehicle conversion shop, was recently visited by Fully Charged's Jonny Smith, which as we remember also started from conversions, setting some quarter-mile records.

This episode presents all sorts of EV West projects, which usually gives old cars a second electric life, more power and a pleasant silent drive experience.

Today, when factory electric cars are getting better and better, many projects are converted using OEM parts (motors, battery modules) from crashed EVs.

The following episode is focused on test drives.