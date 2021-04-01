Ford brand has increased its U.S. sales in March by over 25% year-over-year, which allowed it to achieve also a positive first quarter with a total of 495,924 units (up 1.1% year-over-year).

The all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E noted 6,614 sales during the first quarter of 2021, however, the monthly result of 2,637 in March was lower than in February. Mach-E stands for 1.3% of the total Ford sales in March (compared to 2.4% in February).

On the positive side, Ford said that "the fully electric Mustang Mach-E turning on dealer lots in just 7 days", which means that the demand is strong.

Moreover, nearly 70% of the Mach-E buyers are from competitive brands, a thing that always makes manufacturers happy.

Another important note is that the "electrified" vehicle sales hit new record of 25,980 in Q1 (up 74.1% year-over-year). This category includes hybrids, like the F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid, as well as Escape and Explorer hybrids.

Andrew Frick, vice presiden t, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada:

“Ford’s retail sales exceeded 2020 and 2019 sales levels. Our customers are really embracing our new electrified vehicle lineup. The all-new fully electric Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 PowerBoostHybrid lifted Ford’s overall electrified vehicle sales to a record start in the first quarter with sales up 74 percent over a year ago. Our all-new Bronco Sport posted record monthly sales in March and helped power Ford Brand SUVs to their best start in 20 years.”

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in the U.S. - March 2021

Ford Mustang Mach-E production - March 2021

In terms of production, it seems that the Mustang Mach-E is ramping-up to its record level of over 6,700 units in March. Industry analyst, Matthias Schmidt reports 14,805 Mach-E produced in Q1 2021.