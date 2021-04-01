The first quarter of this year was much better for Nissan than the first quarter of 2020, as the company managed to increase its volume in the U.S. by 14.8% year-over-year to 266,482.

The car sales increased by 8.0% year-over-year to 99,459, while the truck category expanded by 19.3% year-over-year to 167,023 That shows us clearly which part of the market is more important and probably also profitable.

Anyway, the first quarter was also quite fruitful for the all-electric Nissan LEAF, which noted 2,925 deliveries (up 49.4% year-over-year). That's its second positive quarter in a row.

We can also note that the LEAF accounts for 2.9% of total Nissan passenger car sales.

Nissan LEAF sales in the U.S. through Q1 2021

At 3,000 a quarter or 1,000 a month on average, the LEAF is simply just gliding forward, increasing its cumulative score beyond 150,000. The counter now indicates 154,396.

The LEAF did probably everything it could, considering that it had a significant weak point of the lack of a liquid cooling battery system that affected it in a several ways. Anyway, the overall value proposition and pricing still make it a good basic EV.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh) $31,670 +$950 $7,500 $25,120 2021 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh) $38,270 +$950 $7,500 $31,720 2021 Nissan LEAF e+ SV/SL (62 kWh) $40,520 +$950 $7,500 $33,970

The next chapter will be written by the upcoming Ariya model, but the problem with the Ariya will be quickly drying up the 200,000 limit for the available federal tax credit.

The company has recently released a new gallery of the Ariya in the U.S. and the car looks really good. We guess it will be one of the direct competitors to the Volkswagen ID.4.

Gallery: Nissan Ariya In U.S. Production Form