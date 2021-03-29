The market introduction of the two Chinese Volkswagen ID.6 versions (ID.6 CROZZ by the FAW-Volkswagen and ID.6 X by the SAIC Volkswagen) is scheduled for Shanghai Auto Show (April 17, 2021).

According to the most recent reports from China (via Moneyball), the battery capacity of the ID.6 CROZZ (and probably also ID.6 X) will be at about 84.8 kWh. The lithium-ion NCM cells to be supplied by CATL.

Of course, the NEDC range rating of 588 km (365 miles) is far too optimistic for a 7-seater, but 400 km (250 miles) of the real world rane should be achievable. It will be interesting to see whether Volkswagen will decide to offer bigger battery options to make the ID.6 more usable.

Here we listed all the specs for both models: ID.6 CROZZ and ID.6 X, but please be aware that there might be some differences in the final product:

FAW-Volkswagen ID.6 CROZZ specs (MIIT via Moneyball):

588 km (365 miles) of NEDC range

battery capacity: 84.8 kWh (NCM chemistry supplied by CATL)

system output: 150 kW (peak), 70 kW (continuous); 310 Nm of torque

dimensions: L: 4,891 mm, W: 1,848 mm, H: 1,679 mm

wheelbase: 2,965 mm

weight curb/total: 2,293 kg/2,880 kg

seats: 7

Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform

SAIC Volkswagen ID.6 X specs (MIIT via Moneyball):