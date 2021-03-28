Humble Motors, a California-based startup founded in 2020, has announced an idea to introduce an electric SUV, powered by sunlight - "the world's first solar-powered SUVs".

The company has released several images of a four-door, five-seat crossover/SUV named Humble One, which is expected to have a range of 500 miles (800 km). The press release says it will comfortably fit four people.

We assume that the range is mostly on battery power, but according to Humble Motors, thanks to the 82.35 square feet of highly efficient solar cells on the roof and windows, the car will be able to replenish up to 60 miles (97 km) of range during the day.

Of course, the standard AC and DC charging options will be available too.

Humble One Humble One

Replacing the glass roof with photovoltaic cells is not the only thing that is supposed to make the Humble One efficient. The others are lightweight and an aerodynamic shape.

According to the website, the company accepts a fully refundable and non-binding reservation of $300 USD to secure a place in line. Production is expected to start in 2024, while customer deliveries might start in 2025.

The final price of the car will be $109,000 (base version without options), excluding taxes. That's quite a lot - basically Tesla, Lucid, or Rivian price bracket (Compare EVs here).

An interesting thing is that the company said that has more than $20 million in reserved pre-orders:

"The Humble One has its fans -- it has more than $20 million in reserved pre-orders, according to Alex Bogicevic, Humble's engineering lead and a former executive for Ford. And its US reservations increased 426% last month at a time that other electric vehicle overall US sales only grew by 12%."

Humble One specs: