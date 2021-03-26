Our good friend, Tesla owner, and popular YouTube influencer Andy Slye points out that it’s been over a year since Tesla launched a major car software update and over three months since Elon Musk said the UI needs an overhaul. Fortunately, Ts appears Tesla owners won't have to wait much longer.

Tesla's Version 11 software update is coming, and some folks have already seen it in action. However, there are still few details about exactly how it will all play out. Slye has done his research to provide us with the most requested software updates and features that will potentially come via the future update.

Currently, Tesla's vehicles are running software version 10, and all new Tesla cars basically function the same way, aside from the touch screen orientation. Recently, a few people have had the opportunity to check out the refreshed Tesla Model S with what appears to be the Version 11 software. It features a different layout, new fonts, new windows, etc.

As we previously reported, the update has new driving settings, such as Smart Shift and Drag Strip Mode. However, there's a host of potential features Slye discusses. His list is as follows, with video timestamps:

0:00​ Tesla Software v11 Leaked

2:13​ Rearrange Main Menu

2:48​ Wiper Controls

3:48​ Mobile Car Alarm

4:17​ Blind Spot Camera

5:01​ Mobile Sentry Mode

6:07​ TPMS Notifications

6:31​ Birdseye View

7:07​ Sponsor (Manscaped)

8:17​ Waypoints

8:53​ Charging Stats

9:33​ Charging Stop Time

10:37​ New Music Sources

11:33​ Weather Radar Overlays

12:08​ Passenger Profiles

12:45​ Public EV Chargers

Do you think all of these features will be part of the Version 11 software update? Which features are your favorites, and why?