Autovisie revealed a while ago a sketch that would have emerged from Volkswagen itself. The Dutch website suspected that it could be the ID.2 and that this new vehicle would be a subcompact (B-segment) crossover. Seat tacitly confirmed both suspicions revealing what will be its next electric subcompact crossover. It will be sold in 2025, the same year in which Volkswagen said we’ll have the ID.2.

You can compare them yourself below. We have done that, and the comparison reveals both vehicles share the same proportions and will probably have the same wheelbase when they are put for sale, even if their styles are able to set them aside.

With that confirmation, the hypothesis that Volkswagen will have a small hatchback called ID.1 and the ID.2 as a small crossover is much more likely. According to AutoExpress, Seat intends to sell it for something between £17,000 and £22,000 – $23,500 and $30,400, according to the current exchange rate.

These new electric vehicles from Seat, Volkswagen, Skoda, and probably Audi will be built over the MEB Lite platform, which AutoExpress calls MEB Entry. According to the British magazine, these small electric cars will be built in Spain, more precisely at the Martorell plant. The volume goals for it are 500,000 per year.

With such an output, it is not unlikely that the VW and Audi variants are also made there. Skoda should make its version of the subcompact EVs at the Mladá Boleslav plant or in another Czechian facility due to the competitive costs they present.

All cars made over the MEB Lite (or Entry) platform should cost between €20,000 to €25,000 ($24,000 to $30,000). The MEB Lite is a cheaper version of the MEB, able to cope with battery packs of up to 45 kWh. Compared to the e-CMP from Stellantis, it has a 10 percent smaller battery pack, something Volkswagen may try to compensate with better energy efficiency.

Considering VW plans to start using the unified cell in 2023, these small EVs should already present them. We’d bet they will have LFP unified cells since they are more affordable and robust, but Volkswagen also said volume vehicles could get the high manganese cells. Let’s see what prevails in the ID.1 and ID.2 cases, as well as what Seat decides to name this subcompact crossover.