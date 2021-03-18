Despite the fact that February is a slow month for car sales in China, in 2021 it was the best February for plug-in electric cars ever.

According to EV Sales Blog, close to 104,000 new passenger plug-in cars were sold last month (up some 600% year-over-year from a low base a year ago). The average market share was 9% (including 7.5% for BEVs).

The market remains deeply dominated by all-electric cars, which are responsible for the majority of the volume.

Plug-in electric car sales in China – February 2021

During the first two months of 2021, more than 278,000 new plug-in electric cars were sold, which is 8.7% of the total market (including 7.3% for BEVs).

Model rank

The best-selling model is the tiny Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV with more than 20,000 units (manufacturer report, which differs from CPCA) and already almost 57,000 YTD.

The next two steps of the podium belong to Tesla cars - Model 3 and Model Y, which is quite an achievement.

In fourth place we can see another small electric car, the Great Wall Ora R1 / Black Cat, and the fifth is the all-electric versions of the BYD Han.

The top five for the month:

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 20,167 Tesla Model 3 - 13,688 Tesla Model Y - 4,630 Great Wall Ora R1 / Black Cat - 4,561 BYD Han (BEV) - 4,100

We would not bother much with the year-to-date numbers just yet, as it changes a lot in the beginning of a year.

An important note is that in February, Tesla had a 12% market share in the passenger plug-in electric car market in China. Not as high as SAIC-GM-Wuling (22%), but it's the only high result achieved by a non-Chinese manufacturer.

Top 20 models for the month and for the year by EV Sales Blog: