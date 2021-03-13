Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted more FSD (full-self driving) beta news. The company has expanded FSD beta to a total of about 2,000 owners.

Interestingly, Musk mentioned in the tweet that Tesla has revoked FSD beta from drivers who weren’t paying enough attention to the road. When asked on Twitter how Tesla determines which drivers aren’t paying enough attention, Musk affirmed a response by TSLA GANG CEO:

The tweet also mentions that the next release will be in April, but without radar, “going with pure vision.” Musk added:

“This is the way to real-world AI.”

FSD beta version 8.2 was recently released and many owners have already posted videos testing it out, but version 8.3 is coming out soon. Due to the high FSD beta demand, Tesla will soon add a "Download Beta" button for owners who want to use it.

Tesla rolled out FSD beta to a small group of testers in the US back in October of last year. Although, FSD might not be available to everyone as Musk explains in an older tweet:

Musk claims there haven't been any accidents with FSD beta. So owners who are considering testing FSD might feel more comfortable knowing that fact. Just keep in mind that the system keeps track of how often you look away from the road using a camera facing the driver. You don't want it taken away.

It's pretty obvious that Tesla doesn't operate like traditional automakers. Instead of testing FSD beta in a controlled environment 100 percent of the time, Tesla has owners doing some of the testing for the company. The problems that Tesla saw with Autopilot, don't seem to be happening with FSD.