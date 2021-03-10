The tiny Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV continues to be the best-selling electric vehicle in China in February, although the volume is of course lower because of the biggest holiday of the year in China.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), via Moneyball, some 17,307 units were sold last month, which together with 25,778 in January would be 43,085 total year-to-date.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

The CPCA numbers sometimes are significantly different to manufacturer's shipment (in January it was 36,762 vs 25,778), but regardless of that, the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV is on the top, ahead of MIC Model 3 and MIC Model Y.

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV sales in China - February 2021

We are pretty sure that we will see at least a two times higher result in some of the following months, maybe even beyond 40,000 as there is extremely high demand for a relatively cheap electric vehicle.

Prove of that is multiple new tiny EVs in the pipeline in China now, as the competitors would like to also have something like Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV in their portfolio.

SAIC-GM-Wuling total EV sales in February stand at 20,819, which means that the company also sold 3,512 other EVs.

Gallery: Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV

38 Photos

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs: