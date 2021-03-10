Elon Musk says, Tesla simply doesn't produce slow cars.

Posted on EVANNEX on March 10, 2021 by Iqtidar Ali

It’s truly amazing that you can improve your car’s 0-60 numbers in a matter of minutes without ever going to a tuning shop or dealership — just download an over-the-air (OTA) software update and your Tesla is upgraded in a matter of minutes. Most of the time Tesla provides these updates for free but a few are paid ones.

Tesla Model Y vs. Model Y drag race.
Above: Testing a Tesla Model Y with Acceleration Boost upgrade and one without (Source: Galileo Russell via HyperChange / YouTube)

Back in September last year, Tesla introduced an acceleration boost upgrade that Model Y Long Range AWD owners could purchase for $2,000. This paid software update slashes the Model Y AWD 0-60 mph time from 4.8 seconds to 4.2 seconds.

Tesla YouTuber Galileo Russell (aka Gali) brought together two Model Y Long Range AWD SUVs to a race track. One of them had the $2k acceleration boost already installed while the other one was ‘stock’ — sans the upgrade.

The one with the boost clearly won the first drag race against Gali’s non-boosted stock Model Y. Even though a 4.8-sec car is not slow by any means, 4.2-sec is definitely entering 'speed demon' territory. With the instant electric torque and acceleration, “driving a gas car feels like old technology,” according to Gali.

Gali also points out the fact that besides being bigger than the Model 3, Model Y has the same drag coefficient of 0.23 Cd — that’s a noteworthy engineering achievement on the part of Tesla. The combination of fine-tuned aerodynamics, optimally-designed motors, and a state-of-the art electric powertrain system coupled with advanced software technology gives Tesla vehicles a distinct edge over comparable internal combustion engine gas-guzzlers.

Because of these reasons, a mid-size electric SUV like Model Y is (somewhat surprisingly) able to challenge beasts like the Corvette C8 and Jeep Trackhawk on the dragstrip.

Model Y Sport Mode.
Above: Tesla Model Y ‘Sport’ mode available after installing the $2k acceleration boost OTA update (Source: HyperChange / YouTube).

Gali installed the $2,000 Model Y acceleration boost upgrade. Afterward, he had the ‘Sport’ mode selection available on his touchscreen. Before this update is installed, there are two acceleration modes available to select from: Chill and Standard. Once the tabs update to Chill and Sport, you can confirm that the upgrade has successfully installed.

At the end of the day, the newly updated Model Y won the race with only a slight difference since both cars had the same upgrade installed — only driver skill is responsible for a victory (or defeat) in this exciting drag race battle. Now let’s watch and enjoy this fun video...

Written by: Iqtidar Ali. An earlier version of this article was originally published on Tesla Oracle. Video: HyperChange