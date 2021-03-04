An energy-efficient, range-saving camper with a kitchen to boot.
We recently posted an article on the camper that's made specifically for electric vehicles, the Polydrop. We weren't surprised by the interest generated by the EV-friendly camper, because we know there's a lot of people that love to use trailers for camping.
Pulling a trailer typically consumes a lot of energy, so potential electric pick-up or electric SUV owners need to realize that conserving energy will be important when they are pulling a load. Enter the Polydrop, optimized to aerodynamics and engineered with energy efficiency at the fore. It has solar panels and a battery system to store the sunshine.
The YouTube channel, E For Electric, recently met up with the CEO and Founder of Polydrops, Kyunghyun Lew to check out the Polydrop P17A Zero Emission Travel Trailer.
The Polydrop P17A comes standard with a 2.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that's mounted under the floor. It can be upgraded to a 4.8 kWh for an additional $2,000, or a 12 kWh battery pack which costs $8,000 more. The P17A comes standard with 260-watt solar panels but for an additional $800 you can have a more robust 520-watt panel system.
The base price is $24,990 and besides the larger battery options, you can add a kitchenette for $1,850 and a Bluetooth speaker system for $500. If you check all of the boxes, a fully-optioned P17A teardrop trailer/camper will set you back a cool $33,790, which is only $200 less than the base MSRP of a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV.
The host of E For Electric, Alex Guberman explains how Lew began working on the trailer concept and what he did to help make it more energy-efficient and to reduce drag.
Source: E For Electric
