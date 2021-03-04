We recently posted an article on the camper that's made specifically for electric vehicles, the Polydrop. We weren't surprised by the interest generated by the EV-friendly camper, because we know there's a lot of people that love to use trailers for camping.

Pulling a trailer typically consumes a lot of energy, so potential electric pick-up or electric SUV owners need to realize that conserving energy will be important when they are pulling a load. Enter the Polydrop, optimized to aerodynamics and engineered with energy efficiency at the fore. It has solar panels and a battery system to store the sunshine.

The YouTube channel, E For Electric, recently met up with the CEO and Founder of Polydrops, Kyunghyun Lew to check out the Polydrop P17A Zero Emission Travel Trailer.

Guberman checks out the Polydrop P17A EV trailer

The Polydrop P17A comes standard with a 2.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that's mounted under the floor. It can be upgraded to a 4.8 kWh for an additional $2,000, or a 12 kWh battery pack which costs $8,000 more. The P17A comes standard with 260-watt solar panels but for an additional $800 you can have a more robust 520-watt panel system.

The base price is $24,990 and besides the larger battery options, you can add a kitchenette for $1,850 and a Bluetooth speaker system for $500. If you check all of the boxes, a fully-optioned P17A teardrop trailer/camper will set you back a cool $33,790, which is only $200 less than the base MSRP of a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

The host of E For Electric, Alex Guberman explains how Lew began working on the trailer concept and what he did to help make it more energy-efficient and to reduce drag.

Check out the video and let us know if this is something you'd consider for your all-electric camping adventures. As always, leave your comments below, and remember to always keep the discussions civil here on InsideEVs - everyone's opinion is valid, even when we don't agree.