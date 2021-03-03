An Ioniq 5 without side mirrors.

Another interesting video about the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 emerged, showing a version equipped with the Digital Side Mirror (DSM) option in South Korea.

The side cameras that replace conventional mirrors look quite large - they are of course smaller than the mirrors, but still substantial. The cameras are also located in a similar location to where the mirrors would be.

As we can see, Hyundai decided to make the cameras foldable, which is something different compared to the tiny cameras in the Honda e or in the Audi e-tron. Unfortunately, the video doesn't show the interior.

Anyway, the DSM probably will be widely available in all countries that allow for such a solution that replaces the mirrors. As far as we know, the U.S. did not approve such a system yet.

