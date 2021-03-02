The Rivian R1T truck is hitting the production line later this Summer. We've seen many prototypes in all kinds of places, in many colors and wraps, but never in a different body style. In a slew of photos released by Rivian, one appears to show an extended cab model, versus the crew cab model that everyone is familiar with. There is no official confirmation from Rivian.

Member Wildabeest from the Rivian Owners Club forum saw the photo containing the extended cab truck and posted it. Anyone can see the photo right now on the Rivian Stories site under Cold Weather Testing. Click on any of the images and a gallery containing the photo appears.

Some forum members argued that the strange angle of the photo makes the rear window and door look smaller but that doesn't seem to be the case. The rear window and door clearly look smaller when compared to the front window and door.

It's hard to tell if the wheelbase is smaller because of the angle of the photo. Extended cab body styles tend to have shorter wheelbases. Also, I wish the bed of the truck came out in the photo because extended cab trucks usually have longer beds.

If the truck wrapped in white camouflage is an extended cab body style, it shouldn't be much of a surprise. It wouldn't make sense for Rivian to developed just one body style for the R1T truck. Extended and single cab versions are very likely.

Or could this truck be one of the smaller trucks that Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe talked about in a recent interview with MotorTrend:

"The R1 family of vehicles comprises the halo products, but lower-priced models are being planned. Scaringe says there's a whole slew of products to follow and the naming convention will continue, which means next up would be an R2 series of at least two smaller electric vehicles to coincide with the smaller platform they will ride on, then another platform for R3. Rivian has not shown any of the future products, but the company is oriented to adventure-type trucks and SUVs. Executing means additional production capacity, different form factors, and different price points and markets, Scaringe says. It is reasonable to assume similar body styles but in different sizes."

What do you all think? Did Rivian accidentally release this photo? Please comment below.