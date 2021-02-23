Lordstown Motors has just released a new video teasing the manufacturing process of the Beta prototype of the Endurance pickup.

What we see here are robots welding the very first Endurance Beta in the former GM Lordstown Complex in Voltage Valley in Lordstown, near Youngstown, Ohio:

"Beta assembly is under way in Lordstown, OH. Watch as over 400 pieces of metal come together to form the very first Endurance Beta body."

As we know, the company would like to start production in September 2021. At least on paper, there are 100,000 units pre-sold to fleet customers.

In the latest interview, Lordstown Motors Corp. CEO and Founder Steve Burns said that the Lordstown Endurance Beta is basically 97% the final product. In other words, at this point only details might change:

Gallery: Lordstown Motors Endurance