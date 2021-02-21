Tesla's built-in dashcam and Sentry Mode camera-based security system are proving to be invaluable in many ways. However, who would have thought that entire video channels and social media groups would be dedicated to sharing TeslaCam footage?

Well, that's precisely what's happening. We regularly share videos with you that we find on a YouTube channel called Wham Baam Teslacam. If you've watched them, you probably sang the little jingle in your head as you read the previous sentence. We like to say that Wham Baam Teslacam is like the America's Funniest Home Videos of the Tesla world.

Honestly, we never really understood why people found it so funny to watch people tripping, falling, making mistakes, and sometimes getting hurt. The same can be said about TeslaCam and Sentry Mode footage. We're talking about car crashes here, as well as vandalism, theft, and much more. While none of these topics are actually "fun" or "funny," they somehow captivate people's attention.

With that said, we've discovered a new TeslaCam YouTube channel called Teslacam Supercharged. The channel provides two new TeslaCam compilations every week. Most likely related to everything we just mentioned above, the channel notes:

"Videos should be used as an educational tool and guide for viewers to assess situations and perhaps prevent any unfortunate incidents in the future."

Sure, you can actually learn something from some of these videos. Not only do they often provide a look at "how not to drive," but they also give us a better idea of how crazy some people are on our roadways.

In this particular episode, we watch a Dodge Charger t-bone a brand-new 2021 Tesla Model 3, a trailer come completely detached from a pickup truck on the highway, cars running red lights, many cars crashing, Tesla Autopilot saves, and much more.

Give the video a watch. Then, let us know what you think of all these TeslaCam compilations. Do you find yourself watching them and wondering why they're so captivating? Do you think all cars should eventually be required to have similar, built-in camera systems?