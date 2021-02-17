Ford has released a short clip with a mix of winter driving of the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Electric pickup truck prototype on the snow.

The main point here is to make snow angels electrically. You know, it's the season for those now. The GMC Hummer EV also was spinning around this week.

Considering the previous video in deeper snow, we guess that the F-150 will be winter-ready.

Before the electric pickup enters the market in mid-2022, it will have one more winter to double-check everything.

For more on the Ford F-150 electric truck, see our comprehensive "Everything We Know" article on Ford's upcoming EV truck here.