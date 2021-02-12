Why does BMW insist with its new weird design that nobody seems to really be into? It looks like it has contaminated the upcoming 7 Series flagship sedan and inherently the i7 all-electric version that will be based on it. Don’t believe it’s going to have a striking and polarizing face that some may not find beautiful? check out this video showing an artist’s process of creating a rendering that previews it.

In this video posted on Electric Design, the artist tries to preview what the i7 EV will look like and honestly we’re reserving judgment until we see it in person, because in this rendering, it doesn’t look too great. The rendering itself is fine and it accurately previews the i7’s look, but is this really the face of an electric luxury barge that you’d like to be seen in?

If you don’t believe us this is the actual look of the next 7 Series, electric or otherwise, check out the latest spy photo galleries of this car. Its controversial front fascia is still covered by a lot of camouflage, but it doesn’t have any plastic cladding, so you can make out its shape with little effort.

With a face like that, the i7 will need to be really technically impressive to gain fans. Currently, we know it will come with 80 kWh and 120 kWh batteries and that the latter could give it a range of up to 434 miles (700 km) on the WLTP cycle. We won’t have long until we see it, though, because it is expected to be revealed sometime this year.