BMW has huge ambitions with the iX electric SUV, a model that is set to take on the likes of the Tesla Model X. The iX will be built in BMW’s Dingolfing plant and it was supposed to enter production by the end of 2021, yet it seems plans have now changed.

We don’t know if this is related to setbacks caused by the pandemic or the global semiconductor shortage, but the start of production for the BMW iX has now been pushed to March 2022. Deliveries of the iX were probably going to commence in 2022 anyway, and with the delayed start of production, they will now commence later in the year.

There is a lot riding on this model for BMW and it’s unusual that it didn’t prioritize the iX over the i4 sedan. The latter will be shown in final production guise soon and it will enter production this year - BMW did invest some €200-million in retooling its home plant in Munich, but it has not reported any i4-related delays so far.

Maybe because the iX is being built at a different production facility, they have not had enough time to prepare it for large scale EV production. Until we hear more news on this, check out this article about possible leaked BMW iX options or our debut article on it to get all the technical details we know so far.