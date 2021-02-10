MINI announced a new Electric Collection edition of the 2021 MINI Cooper SE with new and exclusive features and modified exterior.

The new MINI Cooper SE Electric Collection will be available from March 2021, and includes a redesigned front end and the Multitone Roof with exclusive design features in the exterior and interior and high-quality equipment as well as new driver assistance systems, comfort and connected packages available as options.

"A reduced design language now also ensures that the round headlights and the hexagonal radiator grille are emphasised even more clearly as typical design features of the vehicle front on the MINI Cooper SE. The scope of equipment of the edition vehicles includes the exterior paint finish Island Blue metallic, offered for the first time for the MINI Cooper SE. Alternatively, the new colour variant Rooftop Grey metallic is available. The MINI Electric Collection also includes the Multitone Roof, which is unique in the MINI competitive environment. With the aid of a new paintwork technique, the MINI plant in Oxford has created a fascinating colour gradient from San Marino Blue through Pearly Aqua to Jet Black, extending from the windscreen frame to the rear."

"The exclusive-design bonnet and side stripes also contribute to the car’s expressive appearance and, with their subtle colour gradient, stylishly complement the Multitone Roof. Black exterior mirror caps, 17-inch MINI Electric Collection Spoke light-alloy wheels and Piano Black high-gloss exterior elements, including the grille, headlamp and rear lamp surrounds, MINI logos, rear model lettering, door handles and side scuttles, all add to the understated, sporty look. In addition, the MINI Electric Collection features Adaptive LED headlights including a matrix function for the high beam, door sill trims with a printed MINI Electric logo, sports seats in Light Grey fabric/leatherette combination, newly designed interior surfaces in MINI Yours Aluminium finish and an anthracite-coloured roof lining. The refined premium character of the interior is also enhanced by the sports leather steering wheel in nappa finish, which also features a MINI Electric logo in the edition vehicles."

We don't see any changes to the core elements like electric motor (still 135 kW) or battery (still 32.6 kWh). The WLTP range is about 203 to 234 km (126 to 145 miles) depending on the version.

The list of equipment for the very first time includes steering wheel heating. The Connected Navigation package is standard, while the optional Connected Navigation Plus package includes a Head-Up Display, telephony with Wireless Charging, Concierge Service and MINI Connected XL features.

On the safety front, MINI now offers:

"The new Lane Departure Warning is part of the Driver Assistance Package and alerts the driver to the risk of unintentional lane departure with steering wheel vibrations. The new Driver Assistance Package Plus includes Active Cruise Control, which now features a Stop & Go function for the first time. This enables the system to slow the MINI Cooper SE down to a standstill if necessary. Then all that is needed is a short step on the accelerator pedal to set the car in motion again and continue using the automatic speed and distance control."

Gallery: MINI Cooper SE Collection 2021

76 Photos

MINI Cooper SE (MINI Electric) specs (see more details here):