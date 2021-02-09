Hyundai's plug-in lineup in the U.S. currently consists of three models, the all-electric Kona Electric and IONIQ Electric, as well as the plug-in hybrid IONIQ Plug-In. The plug-in hybrid Hyundai Sonata is no longer available and will not get a new generation.

Let's take a look at the 2021 model year versions of the Hyundai lineup. In terms of prices, all three seem to get a $200 MSRP bump, and the destination charge for the IONIQ increased as well a little bit, to $1,005 (for Kona it's still $1,175).

Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai IONIQ Plug-in

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric $33,245 +$1,005 $7,500 $26,750 2021 Hyundai IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid $26,700 +$1,005 $4,543 $23,162 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric $37,390 +$1,175 $7,500 $31,065

Specs

In terms of specs, nothing really changes in the 2021 model year. The EPA range and efficiency ratings are not yet available, but they are expected to be the same as for the 2020 version.

BEVs:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric FWD 38.3 170 mi*

(274 km) 10.0* 102 mph

(164 km/h) 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric FWD 64 258 mi*

(415 km) 7.6 104 mph

(167 km/h)

PHEV:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

EV

Range EPA

Total

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2021 Hyundai IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid FWD 8.9 29 mi*

(47 km) 630 mi*

(1014 km)

The South Korean manufacturer said that the 2021 Kona Electric will "carryover with no changes," but the IONIQs are getting minor changes: