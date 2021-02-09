While the world is waiting for the Ioniq 5, Hyundai adjusted its 2021 model year lineup.
Hyundai's plug-in lineup in the U.S. currently consists of three models, the all-electric Kona Electric and IONIQ Electric, as well as the plug-in hybrid IONIQ Plug-In. The plug-in hybrid Hyundai Sonata is no longer available and will not get a new generation.
Let's take a look at the 2021 model year versions of the Hyundai lineup. In terms of prices, all three seem to get a $200 MSRP bump, and the destination charge for the IONIQ increased as well a little bit, to $1,005 (for Kona it's still $1,175).
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric
|$33,245
|+$1,005
|$7,500
|$26,750
|2021 Hyundai IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid
|$26,700
|+$1,005
|$4,543
|$23,162
|2021 Hyundai Kona Electric
|$37,390
|+$1,175
|$7,500
|$31,065
Specs
In terms of specs, nothing really changes in the 2021 model year. The EPA range and efficiency ratings are not yet available, but they are expected to be the same as for the 2020 version.
BEVs:
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric
|FWD
|38.3
|170 mi*
(274 km)
|10.0*
|102 mph
(164 km/h)
|2021 Hyundai Kona Electric
|FWD
|64
|258 mi*
(415 km)
|7.6
|104 mph
(167 km/h)
PHEV:
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
EV
Range
|EPA
Total
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|2021 Hyundai IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid
|FWD
|8.9
|29 mi*
(47 km)
|630 mi*
(1014 km)
The South Korean manufacturer said that the 2021 Kona Electric will "carryover with no changes," but the IONIQs are getting minor changes:
- Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- new Amazon Gray color (replacing Summit Gray)
