Here is a very interesting episode of Autogefühl, which tested the all-new Suzuki Across PHEV (officially known as Suzuki Across Hybrid), which is a rebadged and slightly changed Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid.

It's a large and spacious all-wheel-drive SUV with a substantial all-electric range of 75 km (46.6 miles) WLTP, using an 18.1 kWh battery. Suzuki will offer only one, high trim level and, according to Autogefühl, the interior materials and quality are good.

The acceleration in the hybrid mode is very strong, but a few things could be better, including suspension, noise insulation at higher speeds and the power of the on-board charger (it's just 3.3 kW compared to 6.6 kW in Toyota).

Only time will tell whether the Suzuki Across PHEV will sell well in Europe. The price might be too high (about €57,000 in Germany). We guess that the Japanese brand needs to sell just a limited number of Across PHEV to lower its average CO2 emission in the European Union to the required level.

Suzuki Across PHEV specs (rebadged Toyota RAV4 Prime):

