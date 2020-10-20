The new Suzuki Across PHEV (its official name is actually Suzuki Across Hybrid) is the fruit of the collaborative agreement between Suzuki and Toyota, which allows Suzuki to sell some of Toyota's models under its own brand.

The first one is the Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid SUV, which will be offered as the Suzuki Across PHEV, while the second will be the Suzuki Swace hybrid (based on the Corolla Estate Hybrid). We guess that Suzuki has decided to launch those models as a way to comply with emission requirements in Europe.

The Suzuki Across PHEV looks really attractive and thanks to its 18.1 kWh battery has quite a useful all-electric range of 75 km (46.6 miles) WLTP, which is close to 42 miles (67.6 km) EPA for the RAV4 Prime.

With all-wheel drive and 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in just 6.0 seconds, the first plug-in Suzuki looks very interesting.

Unfortunately, just like in the case of RAV4 Prime, the availability is limited. Suzuki even said in its press release "Very limited supply availability in the first full year".

The price of £45,599 (€49,870 / $59,000) and low company car BIK banding of 6% in the UK, on paper, looks competitive with other models:

Suzuki will offer only one "very high specification" trim level, six exterior colors (White Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sensual Red Mica, Grey Metallic and Dark Blue Mica).

The offer includes leather seats, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, auto function opening tailgate and 9” multimedia touchscreen, LED headlamps with a bi-beam projector (combining low and high beams) and an LED DRL, premium 19-inch alloy wheels as standard with black gloss coating and distinctive polished face.

A cool thing is that the large 490-liter luggage compartment has a mains voltage (220V) electrical outlet and 12V accessory socket.

Gallery: Suzuki Across PHEV

53 Photos

Suzuki Across PHEV specs (rebadged Toyota RAV4 Prime):

