In less than half year Tesla has completed its new manufacturing factory for Superchargers in Shanghai, not far from its Giga Shanghai car plant in China.

According to an official announcement, the site will produce the third-generation V3 Superchargers (currently with a power output of up to 250 kW).

The plant will be capable to produce up to around 10,000 Superchargers annually, which would be enough for about 1,000 new stations (assuming 10 stalls per station on average and the power electronics).

Currently there are more than 730 Supercharging stations in China, covering more than 300 cities.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, Tesla installed over 2,500 Supercharging stations, including 383 installed in Q4. With new factory, it should be possible to add at least 1,500-2,000 more a year (15,000-20,000 individual stalls).

As we don't see so big push, from the rest of the automotive industry, Tesla's fast charging infrastructure probably will remain at the forefront.