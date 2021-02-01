Tesla alerted owners and customers at the end of last week that its service centers will now offer collision repair. CEO Elon Musk mentioned this back in 2018, and it's something people have been waiting for.

The message was titled, "Collision Repair is Here,” and it said your Tesla Service Center can "Fix minor dents, scuffs, scratches and more." The message also talked about collision repair, including "suspension and axle damage, front and rear bumpers, hoods, liftgates and side mirror caps, along with doors, wheels and all glass repairs."

According to the report by CNBC, owners can simply visit their Tesla app to make an appointment. Choose the “Collision & Glass Repair” tab from the app's Service Menu. After you've made your appointment, you can track the progress on the app.

A select few Tesla Service Centers have been offering larger repairs for some time, though, in most cases, those repairs were reserved for Tesla-approved collision shops. Now that Tesla will move collision repair "in-house," it will add yet another consistent revenue stream to its bottom line.

While EVs need less maintenance than gas cars, that doesn't mean they don't need repairs. In fact, Tesla has been specifically dealing with quality and fit and finish issues for years. We've heard and shared plenty of reports of owners dealing with service centers often. Moreover, there is now an increasing number of Tesla vehicles on the road that are out of warranty, which means Tesla could benefit significantly going forward.

Tesla owns and operates just 140 service centers in North America. However, during the recent Q4 2020 Tesla Earning Call, President of Automotive Jerome Guillen said the company has plans to open 46 more facilities in the first half of 2021.