Volvo Group announced a new business area - Volvo Energy (initially within the Volvo Trucks) - that will be responsible of topics related to electrification.

The main two tasks are flow of batteries over the life cycle and charging infrastructure (both for the Volvo Group companies and its customers).

Volvo Energy will handle old EV batteries and try to reuse them (second life) in different applications, before sending to recycling.

"Volvo Energy will be a business area with full profit and loss responsibility. It will have both an internal role, providing batteries and charging solutions to the Volvo Group’s other business areas, and an external role, offering used, remanufactured and refurbished batteries to customers for use across different applications."

Volvo Group already offers electric buses, trucks as well as compact excavators and loaders. The volume of sales is not yet high, and it will take many years before the batteries will need to be replaced or remanufactured/refurbished, but preparations already are taking off.

A separate topic is the hydrogen infrastructure solutions for fuel cell electric vehicles, which will be provided in collaboration with partners.