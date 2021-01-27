During the fourth quarter of 2020, Tesla has installed more Supercharging stations than in the previous three quarters combined.

The Q4 was a trully exceptional quarter:

383 of new stations - 128% more than a year ago

3,840 of new individual connectors (stalls) - 166% more than a year ago

10.0 connectors (stalls) per station on average

The biggest new Tesla Supercharging station, installed recently in Shanghai, has 72 individual stalls.

The question is, whether the rate of new installations will be maintained in 2021?

Number of new Tesla Superchargers (globally) - Q4 2020

Cumulatively Tesla has now more than 2,500 stations and finally the linear growth shows a sign of acceleration: