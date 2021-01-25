The Electric Design YouTube channel has already tried to make us less curious about the refreshed Chevy Bolt EV and also about the brand’s electric pickup truck, currently known only as BET (Battery Electric Truck). In the video above, Omer worked on a vehicle from a different brand. In his opinion, the Lucid Gravity will look like this.

The industrial designer used Photoshop to work on more recent images of the future SUV based on the Air. Surprisingly, Peter Rawlinson said it would be just as efficient as the sedan, a bold statement for a vehicle with such a larger frontal area.

Working with the concepts of family face and brand identity, Omer gave the Gravity the same headlights the Air presents and a front bumper with similar elements to those the sedan presents. Images revealed on September 9, 2020, show that he is on the right path.

If we are to make any suggestions to the rendering artist, it would be that the chromed strip above the headlights is narrower and more subtle than the one the final image suggests. Spy shots made on August 18, 2020, show that the front end seems to be more square.

We expect the Gravity to retain its project's name, associating all vehicles created by the company with nature elements. The fact that it is based on the Air also implies it will have the same 113 kWh battery pack and the 1,080 hp its two electric motors offer. The Gravity may even have three motors, as the Lucid Air’s hottest version will get in the future. Working with a 924V system, the Gravity and the Air will accept up to 300 kW of charging, which will make them the fastest electric cars to charge in the market.