Despite all the challenges of 2020, the global xEV battery market (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) is expanding noticeably. The data for January-November 2020, provided by SNE Research, reveals that the overall market increased by over 15% year-over-year to 116.5 GWh. After including December, it should not be bad at all.

The most interesting thing is which battery manufacturers are actually increasing their sales, and which are struggling. Let's take a look.

Global EV Battery Shipment - November 2020:

In November, CATL, LG Chem's LG Energy Solution and Panasonic were the largest lithium-ion battery suppliers for xEVs. The total market was 17.5 GWh (up 55% year-over-year).

CATL - 4.9 GWh (up 40%) LG Chem's LG Energy Solution - 3.7 GWh (up 252%) Panasonic - 2.5 GWh (down 1.3%) BYD - 0.9 GWh (up 112%) SK Innovation - 0.8 GWh (up 371%) Samsung SDI - 0.8 GWh (up 71%) FinDreams (BYD's sub-brand) - 0.6 GWh CALB - 0.5 GWh (up 187%) Envision AESC - 0.4 GWh (up 10%) Guoxuan - 0.4 GWh (up 1.6%)

Global EV Battery Shipment - Year-to-date 2020

During 11 months of 2020, the total battery market was around 116.5 GWh (up 15.3%). CATL is now in the lead ahead of LG Chem.

The thing that caught our attention is that some companies expanded quite significantly like SK Innovation, LG Energy Solution, CALB and Samsung SDI. CATL noted only a small increase year-over-year. On the other hand, Panasonic, BYD, Envision AESC and others are down.

CATL - 28.1 GWh (up 3.1%) LG Chem's LG Energy Solution - 26.4 GWh (up 143%) Panasonic - 22.3 GWh (down 8.5%) Samsung SDI - 6.8 GWh (up 72%) SK Innovation - 6.5 GWh (up 239%) BYD - 6.3 GWh (down 36%) Envision AESC - 3.3 GWh (down 9.1%) CALB - 2.7 GWh (up 105%) Guoxuan - 2.1 GWh (down 24%) PEVE - 1.8 GWh (down 11%) other - 10.3 GWh (down 21%)

EV Battery Shipment Outside China - Year-to-date 2020

While CATL is the dominant force in China, outside China it's "just" fifth with 4.1 GWh (the growth rate of 3,700%, from a low base, is amazing though). Fhe first place (maybe for the last time) belongs to Panasonic - 21.5 GWh, followed by LG Chem - 20.3 GWh.

Samsung SDI (6.7 GWh) and SK Innovation (6.5 GWh) noted a strong growth rate, despite no or little presence in the Chinese NEVs market.