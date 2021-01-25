Over 63 GWh of lithium-ion batteries were installed in New Energy Vehicles in China last year, according to the China Automobile Power Battery Industry Innovation Alliance (CAPBIIA), via Moneyball.

The Chinese battery market turns out to be highly dominated by a single player - CATL, which noted almost 31.8 GWh of installed battery capacity in NEVs. That's 50% of the market!

BYD was the second largest player with almost 9.5 GWh, while LG Chem was the best of the rest with over 4.1 GWh.

2020 results:

CATL - 31.79 GWh (50.0%)

BYD - 9.48 GWh (14.9%)

LG Chem - 4.13 GWh (6.5%)

CALB - 3.55 GWh (5.6%)

Guoxuan High-Tech - 3.32 GWh (5.2%)

Panasonic - 2.24 GWh (3.5%)

EVE - 1.18 GWh (1.9%)

REPT - 0.95 GWh (1.5%)

Lishen - 0.92 GWh (1.4%)

Farasis - 0.85 GWh (1.3%)

Top 10 total: 58.41 GWh

Total: about 63.6 GWh

December 2020 was a record year in plug-in electric car sales in China, so let's take a look at the peak monthly results for the top players as well:

CATL - 6.79 GWh (52.4%)

BYD - 2.03 GWh (15.7%)

Guoxuan High-Tech - 0.94 GWh (7.3%)

CALB - 0.79 GWh (6.1%)

We are not sure why LG Chem is missing in the top 10 for December rank. It is either a mistake or the company did not deliver even 0.15 GWh.

Anyway, Tesla has become the largest BEV client to CATL in the fourth quarter of 2020 (thanks to the MIC Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus):

Telsa - 1.41 GWh

NIO - 1.21 GWh

SAIC - 1.15 GWh

Considering that the reported number of batteries supplied to Tesla is 25,658, the Model 3 SR+ LFP battery pack capacity seems to be 55 kWh.