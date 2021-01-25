Shell announced an agreement to buy 100% of ubitricity, a European provider of on-street charging for electric vehicles, which operates mostly in the UK, Germany and France.

The comany was recently named the largest public EV charging network in the UK, by the number of individual charging points - over 2,700 or 13% market share, according to ZapMap's statistics. Additionally, ubitricity has installed over 1,500 private charge points for fleet customers within Europe.

Once the transaction will be completed later this year, ubitricity will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell.

The unique thing about ubitricity is the use of a lamppost or bollard, equipped with Type 2 AC charging sockets to reduce costs and provide charging option on-street for EV drivers without their own parking space.

"ubitricity works with local authorities to integrate EV charging into existing street infrastructure such as lamp posts and bollards. The result is EV charging that is affordable, accessible and convenient for anyone who wants to charge their EV while it is parked on the street. This solution is particularly useful for people who lack a private driveway but want to charge their EV overnight."

The charging point can be activated by a smartphone's app (after scanning the QR code on the lamp post) or by using a special SmartCable that does everything automatically.

Commenting on the acquisition, István Kapitány, Executive Vice President of Shell Global Mobility, said:

“Working with local authorities, we want to support the growing number of Shell customers who want to switch to an EV by making it as convenient as possible for them. On-street options such as the lamp post charging offered by ubitricity will be key for those who live and work in cities or have limited access to off-street parking. Whether at home, at work or on-the-go, we want to provide our customers with accessible and affordable EV charging options so they can charge up no matter where they are.”

For Shell, it's just another step in a global expansion into EV charging infrastructure segment. The company has acquired The New Motion in 2017, Greenlots in 2019, and soon will add ubitricity to the portfolio.

According to the press release, Shell Recharge already has more than 1,000 fast/ultra-fast chargers installed at 430 Shell retail sites. On top of that, the company offers access to over 185,000 third party EV charging points.